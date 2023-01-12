ñol

Expion360 Soars On Launch Of Portable Powerpack Accessory For e360 Lithium-Ion Batteries

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 12, 2023 11:15 AM | 1 min read
Expion360 Soars On Launch Of Portable Powerpack Accessory For e360 Lithium-Ion Batteries
  • Expion360 Inc XPON has launched AURA POWERCAP 600 and AURA POWERCAP 800, the first accessories that can transform its Li-ion batteries into a portable 600-watt or 800-watt powerpack.
  • AURA POWERCAPS convert e360 Li-ion batteries into portable power stations capable of powering numerous 120-volt and 12-volt devices.
  • It also allows an e360 to be recharged using the included 7-amp 120-volt household charger or a lightweight 120-watt portable solar panel kit.
  • The 600 model is compatible with 60 ampere hours (Ah), 80Ah, and 95Ah e360 batteries, while the 800 model is compatible with 100Ah and 120Ah e360 battery versions.
  • AURA can be used to power AC appliances and sensitive electronics, lighting, coolers, fans and other 12-volt appliances, charge smart phones, cameras, tablets, drones and other portable electronic devices.
  • Expion has begun taking pre-orders and expects to start shipping in the second quarter of 2023. 
  • Price Action: XPON shares are trading higher by 43% at $2.26 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

