- Expion360 Inc XPON has launched AURA POWERCAP 600 and AURA POWERCAP 800, the first accessories that can transform its Li-ion batteries into a portable 600-watt or 800-watt powerpack.
- AURA POWERCAPS convert e360 Li-ion batteries into portable power stations capable of powering numerous 120-volt and 12-volt devices.
- It also allows an e360 to be recharged using the included 7-amp 120-volt household charger or a lightweight 120-watt portable solar panel kit.
- The 600 model is compatible with 60 ampere hours (Ah), 80Ah, and 95Ah e360 batteries, while the 800 model is compatible with 100Ah and 120Ah e360 battery versions.
- AURA can be used to power AC appliances and sensitive electronics, lighting, coolers, fans and other 12-volt appliances, charge smart phones, cameras, tablets, drones and other portable electronic devices.
- Expion has begun taking pre-orders and expects to start shipping in the second quarter of 2023.
- Price Action: XPON shares are trading higher by 43% at $2.26 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.