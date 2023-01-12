Apple Expected To Launch Budget AirPods At $99 Next Year

Apple Inc. AAPL could soon launch a more affordable AirPods range at just $99.

What Happened: Apple will likely start the mass shipments for next-generation AirPods in the second half of 2024 or the first half of 2025.

This will include a more affordable AirPods with a targeted price of $99 and new AirPods Max, said analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 are currently sold at $129 and $169, respectively. However, both AirPods don't offer an active noise cancellation feature. In contrast, companies such as Oppo provide the feature at less than $100, reported Engadget.

Since its launch in 2020, Apple’s AirPods Max hasn't had any updates.

Why It's Important: Apple is seeing the new mixed reality headset as its "hot new introduction" for the year, Bloomberg's columnist Mark Gurman stated in his weekly newsletter.

To ensure that its release doesn't face any further delay, the company has drawn resources from various departments affecting other projects. Simply put, the Apple writer said it is unlikely Apple will have many breakthroughs in 2023.

Given that Kuo hasn't specified any date for the launch of new affordable AirPods and AirPods Max, it is likely that the mixed-reality headset is impacting the timeline of other product releases.

Read Next: Apple Watch Faces Potential Import Ban As US Judge Rules Against Tech Giant In Patent Infringement Case