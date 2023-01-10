Apple Watch Faces Potential Import Ban As US Judge Rules Against Tech Giant In Patent Infringement Case

Apple Inc.'s AAPL smartwatches could face an import ban as a U.S. judge ruled that the company infringed on one of Masimo's MASI pulse oximeter patents.

What Happened: A U.S. administrative law judge ruled that by importing and selling some Apple Watches with light-based pulse oximetry functionality and components, the tech giant infringed on the medical device maker's patent, Masimo stated in a press release.

The United States International Trade Commission, or USITC, will now deliberate on the possibility of implementing an import ban on these Apple Watches.

According to Masimo, in 2020, Apple first introduced a pulse oximeter sensor with the Apple Watch Series 6 and continues to integrate the technology in its current smartwatches.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It's Important: This isn't the only patent infringement case Apple has faced in the last few months.

In December last year, the Tim Cook-led company scored a win against AliveCor — a medical device company — which in 2021 filed a complaint against the tech giant, alleging that it infringed on several of its patents with the Apple Watch.

