Meta Quest Users Can Now Monitor Their Heart Rates During VR Workouts — But It's Not That Simple

Meta Platforms Inc. META has announced that it’s introducing two fitness-related features — heart rate monitoring and Health Connect via Android integration — into the Meta Quest experience.

What Happened: Meta is integrating a new heart rate tracking feature on Meta Quest — but to avail of this feature, users will require additional hardware.

The tech giant said that heart rate tracking was one of the most-requested fitness features for Meta Quest. The feature will allow users to check their heart rate when measured by a Bluetooth-enabled monitor.

Users just need to pair a heart rate monitor like Garmin HRM-Dual, the Polar H10, or any other device that uses Bluetooth. Then, they can access information about how VR workouts impact their heart rate in real-time.

The second feature, Health Connect, will allow Android users to sync their Quest workout data automatically. Simply put, Android users will no longer need to input things manually.

They can easily link Quest Move VR workouts to Google Fit, without going through the additional hassle, according to The Verge.

Last year, Meta announced a similar integration for Apple Inc.‘s AAPL iOS users.

Why It’s Important: Although Meta has announced these two features, it has yet to specify a date for the same.

Currently, Meta has a 90% market share in the VR industry. However, considering Apple has been gearing up to release its first mixed reality headset in 2023, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company might be trying to pull up its socks.

