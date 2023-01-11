Digital Brands Gains On Solid FY23 Guidance

by

Digital Brands Group Inc DBGI expects FY23 revenue of $45 million - $50 million.

expects FY23 revenue of $45 million - $50 million. The company sees FY23 EBITDA of $2 million - $3 million due to shared services operating leverage.

Digital Brands multi-brand website recorded a 436% increase in e-commerce revenue during its Black Friday/Cyber Monday promo period versus the same period a year ago.

"Our 2023 revenue guidance includes the addition of Sundry to our brand portfolio with minimal benefit from cross merchandising and the addition of Sundry to our multi-brand website, the Bailey Shop," said CEO Hil Davis.

Digital Brands offers a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis.

Price Action: DBGI shares are trading higher by 6.86% at $4.05 on the last check Wednesday.

