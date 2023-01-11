ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Digital Brands Gains On Solid FY23 Guidance

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 11, 2023 2:20 PM | 1 min read
Digital Brands Gains On Solid FY23 Guidance
  • Digital Brands Group Inc DBGI expects FY23 revenue of $45 million - $50 million.
  • The company sees FY23 EBITDA of $2 million - $3 million due to shared services operating leverage.
  • Digital Brands multi-brand website recorded a 436% increase in e-commerce revenue during its Black Friday/Cyber Monday promo period versus the same period a year ago.
  • "Our 2023 revenue guidance includes the addition of Sundry to our brand portfolio with minimal benefit from cross merchandising and the addition of Sundry to our multi-brand website, the Bailey Shop," said CEO Hil Davis.
  • Digital Brands offers a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis.
  • Price Action: DBGI shares are trading higher by 6.86% at $4.05 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksGuidanceMoversTrading IdeasGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved