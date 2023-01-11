ñol

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 11, 2023 6:18 AM | 2 min read
World Wrestling Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY shares jumped 22.5% to $2.54 in pre-market trading after adding more than 27% during regular market hours on Tuesday. According to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the matter, Bed Bath & Beyond has brought on consulting firm AlixPartners as its new restructuring advisor. The company reported a quarterly adjusted net loss of $3.65 per share, which missed estimates for a loss of $2.11 per share.
  • ProKidney Corp. PROK gained 19.9% to $9.20 in pre-market trading. ProKidney announced publication of trial design for Phase 2 multicenter clinical trial of REACT for late stage 4 diabetes-related chronic kidney disease.
  • CureVac N.V. CVAC rose 8.4% to $13.54 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Tuesday. The company last week announced data on joint COVID-19 and flu mRNA vaccine development programs and recently appointed Zehnder as CEO, effective Apr. 1.

  • World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. WWE climbed 5.8% to $95.50 in pre-market trading. WWE has reportedly been sold to Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. The purchase means that the WWE will no longer be a publicly traded company, reported Fox News.
  • Sotera Health Company SHC gained 5.5% to $18.20 in pre-market trading. Barclays upgraded Sotera Health from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $6 to $22.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC gained 5% to $4.26 in pre-market trading after adding over 3% on Tuesday.
  • AMTD IDEA Group AMTD gained 4.1% to $1.78 in pre-market trading.

