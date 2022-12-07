Apple Notches US Patent Win Versus Medical Device Company Over 3 Heart Monitoring Technologies

Apple Inc. AAPL has scored a win against AliveCor, a medical device company, in a highly-publicized dispute.

What Happened: On Tuesday, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled that three AliveCor patents covering heart monitoring technologies for wearable devices are unpatentable. The news was reported by MacRumors earlier on Tuesday.

The decision is a significant win for Apple and could disrupt the International Trade Commission proceedings due on Dec. 12.

"We appreciate the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's careful consideration of these patents, which were found to be invalid. Today's decision confirms that the patents AliveCor asserted in the ITC against Apple are invalid," Apple told Benzinga in an emailed statement.

Why It's Important: In 2021, AliveCor filed a complaint against Apple with ITC, alleging that the company infringed on several of its patents with the Apple Watch.

Later, an ITC judge ruled in favor of AliveCor. At the same time, ITC issued an initial determination saying Apple infringed on AliveCor patent technology. Apple is now appealing against the same determination, the report noted

This isn't the only legal battle in which Apple and AliveCor are involved. Other than the ITC complaint, AliveCor also launched an antitrust lawsuit against Apple Watch in March 2022.

