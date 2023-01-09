As Consumer GPS Trackers Become Smaller, Cheaper, and More Accurate, Here's What to Know and How to Invest

Technology advances quickly, and sometimes you don’t even notice. The first iPhone came out in 2007, but it seems like it was just yesterday. Apple and smartphones are so ingrained in people’s daily lives that most forget there was a time before mobile phones.

Tomorrow’s inventions are quickly becoming today’s products. Innovation is gradual but consistent so it creeps up. From virtual reality (VR) headsets to giant robot fighting leagues, the world is packed with crazy inventions many wouldn’t have dreamed of a few years ago.

GPS is one technology that’s been around for a while but has slowly improved over the years. The first GPS trackers were invented in 1978 primarily for military applications, but in the late 1990s and early 2000s, people started realizing their commercial applications.

Since then, GPS technology has come a long way. One startup — MaxTracker — is creating one of the most advanced consumer GPS trackers on the market. MaxTracker uses 5G technology to allow for the fastest updates and a battery life that lasts up to a year. This is packed into a small polycarbonate nylon case about the size of a credit card. You can track your MaxTracker using your smartphone in real-time on an app. It costs an estimated $30 to purchase and $7 per month.

MaxTracker also has a live equity crowdfunding campaign so anyone can invest in the company for a limited time.

While there are more mainstream solutions like Apple AirTags, those don’t use GPS. AirTags use Bluetooth so if they’re not within range of a phone, they’re pretty much useless.

Some GPS trackers are as small as a quarter. Tracki GPS Trackers makes a small device slightly larger than a quarter that can track things from your phone. The drawback is its short battery life of only a few days and limited features because of its size. Nonetheless, the technology is impressive.

