- Tesla, Inc TSLA indicated longer waiting times for potential buyers of some versions of the Model Y in China.
- Tesla's stretched waiting times probably signaled that Friday's price cuts announcement stoked demand in the second-largest electric vehicle maker market, Reuters reports.
- The waiting time for orders of the rear-wheel-drive and long-range versions of Model Y was a week longer on Monday than Friday.
- Also Read: Warren Buffett Backed BYD Showcases Premium Electric Car Brand
- The wait as of Monday was two to five weeks on those models.
- The wait time for all versions of the Model 3 and the performance version of the Model Y remained at one to four weeks as of Monday.
- Tesla slashed prices by 6% to 13.5% on Friday in discounts that brought some of its cars to near BYD Co, Ltd BYDDF BYDDY best-selling models hinting at a price war amid a faltering demand scenario in China.
- As of Monday, Tesla did not adjust its January production plan for its Shanghai plant, with the suspension of the assembly lines to start from January 20 through the end of the month.
- The discount irked buyers who purchased in late 2022, demanding compensation and staged protests when Tesla denied it.
- Tesla also doled out discounts to buyers in Singapore on Monday who agreed to purchase existing inventory.
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 3.53% at $117.05 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.