Tesla Boosts Discounts To Tap More US Buyers

- Tesla, Inc TSLA offered U.S. consumers $7,500 to take delivery of its two cheapest models before year-end.
- The discount Tesla on new Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport utility vehicles is double what it offered earlier this month, Bloomberg reports.
- The discount is likely due to the changes to U.S. tax credits effective 2023.
- This week the U.S. Treasury Department delayed guidance on new battery content requirements, which may make specific consumers eligible for a $7,500 tax credit early next year.
- The credit could boost Tesla buyers' morale when Elon Musk enforced a no-discount policy for years.
- Tesla slashed prices and production in China, and Musk has repeatedly criticized the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates.
- Tesla has already shared concerns about missing its delivery growth target.
- Customers have canceled their orders and held off their purchases until the new tax credits kick in, weighing on Tesla demand.
- Analysts also worried that rising interest rates and Musk's controversial Twitter management could hurt the Tesla brand and sales, Reuters reports.
- The rare discounts follow a series of price hikes over the past couple of years by the automaker, which blamed supply chain disruption and inflation.
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 0.10% at $137.71 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
