Twitter Testing Feed Sorting Option For Communities Timeline — But It May Not Be A Elon Musk Thing

Twitter is apparently testing personalized feed options and popular hashtags in the Communities shortcuts bar. However, a former employee of the social media platform said that these features existed even before Elon Musk acquired Twitter.

What Happened: Social media commentator Matt Navarra tweeted about the upcoming features showing up in the "app code for latest iOS release."

The personalized feed feature enables users to engage in a Community by switching between "Latest" and "For you" timelines. It will help users find others with similar interests and provide a more relevant Twitter experience.

Why It's Important: Simon Balmain, a former Twitter employee, said the aforementioned features were built and tested prior to the acquisition. "These features were live for some Communities behind a feature flag in October or so."

In July last year, Twitter Communities shared a post stating that the platform is testing a new way to view Communities timelines on iOS, Android and the web.

