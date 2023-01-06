Twitter Testing Feed Sorting Option For Communities Timeline — But It May Not Be A Elon Musk Thing

Twitter is apparently testing personalized feed options and popular hashtags in the Communities shortcuts bar. However, a former employee of the social media platform said that these features existed even before Elon Musk acquired Twitter.
What Happened: Social media commentator Matt Navarra tweeted about the upcoming features showing up in the "app code for latest iOS release."
Twitter Communities testing a latest/personalised feed option— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 5, 2023
And popular hashtags in community shortcuts bar pic.twitter.com/0P69Qh58zO
The personalized feed feature enables users to engage in a Community by switching between "Latest" and "For you" timelines. It will help users find others with similar interests and provide a more relevant Twitter experience.
Why It's Important: Simon Balmain, a former Twitter employee, said the aforementioned features were built and tested prior to the acquisition. "These features were live for some Communities behind a feature flag in October or so."
Just to be clear, in case anyone wasn’t sure. Both of these things were built (and were being A/B tested) prior to the acquisition.— simon balmain (@SBkcrn) January 5, 2023
In July last year, Twitter Communities shared a post stating that the platform is testing a new way to view Communities timelines on iOS, Android and the web.
a new way to view your Communities timeline: sort Tweets by For you (most relevant to you) or Latest (most recent)—the choice is yours!— Twitter Communities (@HiCommunities) June 1, 2022
we’re testing this on iOS, Android, and web to see if it improves your Communities experience 🤞 let us know what you think pic.twitter.com/ygWXfBxbQf
