Trump On McCarthy House Speaker Vote: Don't 'Turn A Great Triumph Into A Giant & Embarrassing Defeat'

Former President Donald Trump has publicly expressed support for Kevin McCarthy as a candidate for House Speaker, and urged Republican Representatives not to “turn a great triumph into a giant & embarrassing defeat,” according to The Hill.

The House of Representatives reconvenes on Wednesday at noon to hold another vote on the House Speaker for the 118th congress.

For the first time in 100 years, no House member earned enough votes to become House Speaker on Tuesday, leading to subsequent voting sessions.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), received 200 votes, but to become House Speaker, a candidate needs to obtain at least 218 votes out of the 434 seats.

Twenty Republicans opted to vote for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), a founding member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, who himself expressed support for McCarthy as Speaker of the House, The Hill reported.

Trump had expressed support for McCarthy in November 2022, but failed to confirm his position in an interview with NBC News early Tuesday.

Now, after McCarthy failed to gather enough votes, Trump has reiterated his support in a message posted on his own social media platform Truth Social.

“Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB,” wrote Trump.

