If You Invested $1,000 In Meta When Trump Was Kicked Off Facebook, You'd Have This Much Now

Former President Donald Trump announced his third campaign for The White House.

This time around, he has far fewer places to connect with supporters on account of his being banned from several major social media platforms.

Here’s a look at how one stock that banned Trump has performed since the decision.

See Also: What's Going On With Donald Trump SPAC Digital World Today?

What Happened: After the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Trump was banned from several social media platforms for the role he played in the events. This included a ban on Twitter, Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL owned YouTube and Meta Platforms META owned social media platform Facebook.

Facebook suspended Trump on Jan. 7, 2021. He may be allowed back to the platform by Jan. 7, 2023 — after the two-year ban expires.

Trump was also cited as a “risk to public safety” and, unless the risk drops, he could face permanent removal from the platform.

“Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols,” Meta Platforms President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said at the time of the ban.

Trump may have better luck getting back on Twitter since new CEO Elon Musk is open to reversing the ban.

To combat the bans and amplify his voice on social media, Trump launched Trump Media & Technology Group, which is going public with Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC.

Related Link: If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock When Trump Sold, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Investing $1,000 in META: Shares of Meta Platforms traded at $332.46 on June 4, 2021 when the two-year ban was announced.

A $1,000 investment could have purchased 3 shares of META stock. The $1,00 investment would be worth $340.95 today, based on a current price of $113.65 for Meta Platforms.

This represents a loss of 65.9% in 17 months.

Along with public META shareholders, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also felt the pain of the sharp decline in shares.

Zuckerberg fell out of the top ten richest people in the world and has the largest wealth drop by dollar amount in 2022. He is now ranked as the 25th richest person in the world at $44.5 billion, down $81 billion on the year.

The company has also been hurt by its all-in approach to the metaverse.

Read Next: 14 Stocks To Watch If Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run