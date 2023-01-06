Tesla's Discounts Cause Havoc For Chinese EV Stocks: Nio Plunges 7%

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle startups XPeng Inc. XPEV, Nio Inc. NIO and Li Auto Inc. LI were declining sharply in premarket trading on Friday.

What Happened: Much of the weakness could be traced back to EV pioneer Tesla Inc.’s TSLA decision to lower its Made-In-China vehicle prices in reaction to softness in demand and competitive pressure.

Tesla’s lowest price point in China is now under $34,000. Given Tesla’s share in the Chinese market, the price cuts could stimulate demand for its vehicles, potentially impacting sales of its competitors.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, Nio slid 6.45% to $10.16 in premarket trading on Friday. XPeng plunged 10.08% to $10.70 and Li Auto declined 6.90% to $21.45.