Xi Jinping's Government Repeatedly Rebuffed Biden's 'Private' Offer For Advanced COVID-19 Vaccines: Report

Xi Jinping's government has repeatedly rebuffed President Joe Biden‘s administration's offer to supply advanced vaccines as China battles a fast-spreading wave of COVID-19.

What Happened: China's repeated rejections had led to growing frustration among U.S. officials concerned about the virus’s resurgence after Beijing eased curbs last month, reported Bloomberg.

The report citing the U.S. officials discussing the deliberations said the U.S. has repeatedly offered mRNA vaccines and other assistance to the Chinese government through private channels.

Washington also proposed indirect ways to supply the vaccines to accommodate political sensitivities in the country on accepting foreign aid, the sources said without providing more details.

The publication noted that offers from the U.S. side were made by senior diplomats, including the Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Kritenbrink and National Security Council Senior Director Laura Rosenberger, during the December trip to China.

The analysts are worried that China's reluctant nature towards U.S. vaccines may cause "unnecessary deaths" in the country.

"The Xi administration's propaganda narrative on Covid has long emphasized its ‘success' as an outcome of China's unique political institutions, and so this has artificially limited access to external vaccines," said Jude Blanchette, Freeman Chair in China Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"Even in the midst of a catastrophic outbreak of Covid, Beijing continues to emphasize vaccine nationalism, a decision that will undoubtedly result in unnecessary deaths," Blanchette added.

Meanwhile, China has repeatedly said it has enough vaccines available.

