Apple's AR/VR Headset Delayed To 2023: Why A WWDC Unveil Is Unlikely

Tech behemoth Apple Inc. AAPL is unlikely to release the first product in its long-rumored augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) product lineup this year.

What Happened: Apple is struggling in the development of the processing and battery features of its first AR/VR headset and will push back its release to next year, according to a Saturday New York Times report.

Related Link: What Is 'realityOS' And What Does It Mean For Apple Investors?

Mike Rockwell — a former executive at Dolby Laboratories Inc. DLB hired by the Cupertino giant — was tasked by Apple to lead the AR/VR development efforts, but the results have been "hobbled by weak computing power" according to two people familiar with the matter.

Furthermore, the device was also plagued by issues with battery power that alongside the processing struggles forced Apple to postpone the release date of its device until next year.

The report follows Apple's filing for the "realityOS" trademark — registering the name of a long-rumored operating system (OS) for its upcoming virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) devices. The filing came just before the firm's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which resulted in speculation that it may mean Apple was going to announce an AR/VR product at the event, even with reports suggesting otherwise.

Despite the development roadblocks, Apple appears to be in the final stages of preparing its first AR/VR headset for launch. A recent report suggested that Apple executives tested a version of the company's highly anticipated AR/VR headset last month.

Photo: Created with an image from WIKITUDE on Flickr