Noted Apple Analyst Pins Precise Timeline On MR Headset Launch

Apple, Inc. AAPL was tight-lipped about the mixed reality headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference keynote presentation on Monday. This has given fodder to rumor mills to speculate on the potential launch timeframe.

Kuo Expects Pushback: Apple's MR headset may begin shipping by the second quarter of 2023, as opposed to the consensus expectation of the first quarter of 2023, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note.

The analyst is of the view the Shanghai lockdowns interrupted the development.

Kuo expects the engineering validation test to start from the third quarter of 2023 and the media event to be held in January 2023. Within two to four weeks, the company will begin deliveries of the development toolkit, the TFI Securities analyst said.

Apple will begin accepting preorders in the second quarter of 2023 and the product will hit the shelves before the WWDC 2023 commences, he added.

Munster Has Muted Expectations: Commenting on Kuo's prediction, Loup Funds Managing Partner Gene Munster said it is difficult to predict that level of accuracy for something that is expected six months out.

Apple in all likelihood will preview an MR wearable in 2023, he added.

Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman had in January sounded out the prospect of a potential delay to late 2022 or 2023, citing development challenges related to overheating, cameras and software.

