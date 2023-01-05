Overview Of Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

The Western Union WU - P/E: 6.65 United Bancorp UBCP - P/E: 9.74 Aflac AFL - P/E: 9.2 Toronto-Dominion Bank TD - P/E: 9.43 Provident Bancorp PVBC - P/E: 6.47

Most recently, The Western Union reported earnings per share at $0.42, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.51. Its most recent dividend yield is at 6.83%, which has increased by 1.08% from 5.75% in the previous quarter.

United Bancorp looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of $0.4, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.29%, which has increased by 0.15% from last quarter's yield of 4.14%.

Aflac has reported Q3 earnings per share at $1.15, which has decreased by 21.23% compared to Q2, which was 1.46. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.01% from 2.47% last quarter.

This quarter, Toronto-Dominion Bank experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $1.62 in Q3 and is now $1.64. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.75%, which has increased by 1.58% from 4.17% last quarter.

Provident Bancorp saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.32 in Q1 to $0.33 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.03%, which has increased by 0.01% from 1.02% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.