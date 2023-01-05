by

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc BLPH entered into a license agreement for the development and commercialization of INOpulse with Baylor BioSciences.

entered into a license agreement for the development and commercialization of INOpulse with Baylor BioSciences. Under the terms of the license agreement, Bellerophon will receive a license payment of $6 million.

Additionally, Bellerophon is entitled to royalties of 5% on net sales resulting from all licensed INOpulse indications within Greater China. Baylor BioSciences will receive exclusive rights to develop and commercialize INOpulse within Greater China for diseases associated with pulmonary hypertension, including the lead indication of fibrotic interstitial lung disease, PH-Sarcoidosis, and PH-COPD.

Ted Wang is a Bellerophon's Board of Directors member, a co-founder of Baylor BioSciences, and a significant shareholder of Bellerophon and Baylor Biosciences.

In September, the FDA accepted Bellerophon Therapeutics' proposal to reduce the study size for its ongoing registrational REBUILD Phase 3 trial of INOpulse for fibrotic Interstitial Lung Disease.

Price Action: BLPH shares are up 223.6% at $2.96 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.