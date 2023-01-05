ñol

British Retailer Next Raises Profit Guidance As Christmas Sales Comfort

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 5, 2023 6:40 AM | 1 min read
  • British clothing company Next Plc has raised its profit forecast following better-than-anticipated sales in the Christmas period.
  • The company noted that the strength of demand for cold weather products in December was partly a result of pent-up demand from an unusually warm October and November.
  • In the nine weeks to Dec. 30, 2022, full-price sales were up 4.8% versus last year.
  • The company now expects FY2023 group profit before tax to be £860 million, a 4.5% year-on-year growth.
  • Full-year full-price sales will likely rise by 6.9% Y/Y to £4.6 billion.
  • Next anticipates the cost price inflation on like-for-like goods to peak at around 8% in the Spring Summer season, which will ease to 6% in the second half.
  • The clothing retailer said it is cautious about the financial year ending January 2024 and said its pretax profit would likely decline 7.6%.
  • Inflation in essential goods, particularly energy, and rising mortgage costs will dampen demand in the year ahead, Next said.
  • Also Read: Morgan Stanley Thinks Retailers Will Ramp Up Discounting In January
  • Photo Via Company

