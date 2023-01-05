Sony, Honda Unveil EV Prototype 'Afeela' With Qualcomm Technology

by

Sony Group Corp SONY has unveiled the prototype of its electric vehicle brand, Afeela , which it built along with Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC .

Afeela’s exterior features "Media Bar” which allows intelligent mobility to express itself to surrounding people using light, enabling interactive communication between mobility and people.

The prototype is equipped with a total of 45 cameras and sensors inside and outside the vehicle, together with 800 TOPS of maximum computing power for ECU.

To advance the intelligence of mobility, SoCs from Qualcomm Inc QCOM unit Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Digital Chassis will be used in key features, including AD/ADAS, HMI/IVI, and telematics.

unit Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Digital Chassis will be used in key features, including AD/ADAS, HMI/IVI, and telematics. Pre-orders are planned to begin in the first half of 2025, and delivery is expected to begin in 2026 for North America.

Sony Honda Mobility will also collaborate with Epic Games to create new value in mobility services and entertainment.

Price Action: SONY shares closed higher by 1.50% at $77.80 on Wednesday.

