Sony, Honda Unveil EV Prototype 'Afeela' With Qualcomm Technology

- Sony Group Corp SONY has unveiled the prototype of its electric vehicle brand, Afeela, which it built along with Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC.
- Sony Honda Mobility launched the prototype at the Las Vegas CES 2023 technology trade show.
- Afeela’s exterior features "Media Bar” which allows intelligent mobility to express itself to surrounding people using light, enabling interactive communication between mobility and people.
- The prototype is equipped with a total of 45 cameras and sensors inside and outside the vehicle, together with 800 TOPS of maximum computing power for ECU.
- To advance the intelligence of mobility, SoCs from Qualcomm Inc QCOM unit Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Digital Chassis will be used in key features, including AD/ADAS, HMI/IVI, and telematics.
- Pre-orders are planned to begin in the first half of 2025, and delivery is expected to begin in 2026 for North America.
- Sony Honda Mobility will also collaborate with Epic Games to create new value in mobility services and entertainment.
- Price Action: SONY shares closed higher by 1.50% at $77.80 on Wednesday.
