ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Sony, Honda Unveil EV Prototype 'Afeela' With Qualcomm Technology

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 5, 2023 5:28 AM | 1 min read
Sony, Honda Unveil EV Prototype 'Afeela' With Qualcomm Technology
  • Sony Group Corp SONY has unveiled the prototype of its electric vehicle brand, Afeela, which it built along with Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC.
  • Sony Honda Mobility launched the prototype at the Las Vegas CES 2023 technology trade show.
  • Afeela’s exterior features "Media Bar” which allows intelligent mobility to express itself to surrounding people using light, enabling interactive communication between mobility and people.
  • The prototype is equipped with a total of 45 cameras and sensors inside and outside the vehicle, together with 800 TOPS of maximum computing power for ECU.
  • Also Read: Visteon, Qualcomm Join Hands For Development Of Next-Generation Digital Cockpit
  • To advance the intelligence of mobility, SoCs from Qualcomm Inc QCOM unit Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Digital Chassis will be used in key features, including AD/ADAS, HMI/IVI, and telematics.
  • Pre-orders are planned to begin in the first half of 2025, and delivery is expected to begin in 2026 for North America.
  • Sony Honda Mobility will also collaborate with Epic Games to create new value in mobility services and entertainment.
  • Price Action: SONY shares closed higher by 1.50% at $77.80 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral
google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved