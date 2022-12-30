ñol

Masonite Analyst Re-Rates Stock After Non-Recurring Restructuring Charges For Cost Savings

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
December 30, 2022 12:47 PM | 1 min read
Masonite Analyst Re-Rates Stock After Non-Recurring Restructuring Charges For Cost Savings
  • Wedbush reiterated Outperform on Masonite International Corp DOOR with a $115.00 price target.
  • Masonite announced that it would incur one-time restructuring charges during F4Q22, resulting in incremental cost savings in future years
  • Masonite indicated in the F3Q22 conference call that it would look for cost-saving opportunities, especially in the Europe segment. 
  • Management did not indicate where the cost cuts were focused in the release.
  • The analyst will look for more color on the F4Q22 conference call, presumably mid to late February 2023.
  • Price Action: DOOR shares traded lower by 1.15% at $81.85 on the last check Friday.

