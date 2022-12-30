Bloom Energy Expands Its Energy Platform To Taiwan

by

Bloom Energy Corp BE has agreed with Unimicron , a chip substrate and printed circuit board maker (PCB), to expand its energy installation to Taiwan.

has agreed with , a chip substrate and printed circuit board maker (PCB), to expand its energy installation to Taiwan. Bloom will deploy up to 10MW of fuel cells at Unimicron plants in Taiwan. The installations will begin in 2023 and be completed by 2026.

With this, Bloom Energy will have deployed its solid oxide fuel-cell based Energy Server in four Asian countries.

Bloom's Energy Server, which can produce electricity from various fuels without combustion, can play an important role in Taiwan's decarbonization.

Bloom's energy platform can be configured to create a microgrid that can operate alongside an electricity grid or independently of it.

Bloom's technology lets customers plan against price volatility by locking in a large portion of their electricity cost with multiple financing options and flexible term lengths.

Price Action: BE shares are trading higher by 0.96% at $18.88 on the last check Friday.

BE shares are trading higher by 0.96% at $18.88 on the last check Friday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsGeneral