ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Bloom Energy Expands Its Energy Platform To Taiwan

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 30, 2022 11:09 AM | 1 min read
Bloom Energy Expands Its Energy Platform To Taiwan
  • Bloom Energy Corp BE has agreed with Unimicron, a chip substrate and printed circuit board maker (PCB), to expand its energy installation to Taiwan.
  • Bloom will deploy up to 10MW of fuel cells at Unimicron plants in Taiwan. The installations will begin in 2023 and be completed by 2026.
  • With this, Bloom Energy will have deployed its solid oxide fuel-cell based Energy Server in four Asian countries.
  • Bloom's Energy Server, which can produce electricity from various fuels without combustion, can play an important role in Taiwan's decarbonization.
  • Bloom's energy platform can be configured to create a microgrid that can operate alongside an electricity grid or independently of it.
  • Bloom's technology lets customers plan against price volatility by locking in a large portion of their electricity cost with multiple financing options and flexible term lengths.
  • Price Action: BE shares are trading higher by 0.96% at $18.88 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsGeneral
google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2022 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved