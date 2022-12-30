Bloom Energy Expands Its Energy Platform To Taiwan

- Bloom Energy Corp BE has agreed with Unimicron, a chip substrate and printed circuit board maker (PCB), to expand its energy installation to Taiwan.
- Bloom will deploy up to 10MW of fuel cells at Unimicron plants in Taiwan. The installations will begin in 2023 and be completed by 2026.
- With this, Bloom Energy will have deployed its solid oxide fuel-cell based Energy Server in four Asian countries.
- Bloom's Energy Server, which can produce electricity from various fuels without combustion, can play an important role in Taiwan's decarbonization.
- Bloom's energy platform can be configured to create a microgrid that can operate alongside an electricity grid or independently of it.
- Bloom's technology lets customers plan against price volatility by locking in a large portion of their electricity cost with multiple financing options and flexible term lengths.
- Price Action: BE shares are trading higher by 0.96% at $18.88 on the last check Friday.
