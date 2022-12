Shaw Communications, Enovix And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

Shaw Communications Inc. SJR shares jumped 10.3% to $29.11 in pre-market trading. Canada's competition tribunal approved Rogers Communications’ $14.8 billion offer for Shaw Communications.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited LANV gained 8.1% to $9.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday.

Borr Drilling Limited BORR climbed 6.7% to $5.26 in pre-market trading as the company said it has been awarded new contracts for two of its premium jack-up drilling rigs.

TH International Limited THCH gained 5.8% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after dropping 20% on Thursday.

Enovix Corporation ENVX climbed 4.8% to $13.22 in pre-market trading.

climbed 4.8% to $13.22 in pre-market trading. Enovix named Raj Talluri as CEO.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX gained 3.9% to $10.80 in pre-market trading. TG Therapeutics shares jumped 23% on Thursday following FDA approval of ublituximab.

