China's IQIYI Revealed Latest Metaverse Offering

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
December 29, 2022 10:46 AM | 1 min read
  • Chinese video streaming platform IQIYI, Inc's IQ extended reality (XR) business showcased the first headset of a new product line, incorporating elements of augmented, virtual, and mixed reality technology.
  • Qiyu, formerly named iQiyi Smart, launched the Qiyu Mix on Monday, Caixin Global reports.
  • The headset is a first for the subsidiary, which previously focused on just VR products. 
  • XR is a catch-all for AR, VR, and MR likely to be integral parts of the metaverse, one form of the following internet generation.
  • Revenue from IQIYI decreased 2% Y/Y to $1.1 billion in Q3, beating the consensus of $1.03 billion. It marked an improvement as the revenue declined 13% Y/Y to $993.8 million in Q2.
  • In Q3, iQIYI subscribers reached 101 million versus 104.7 million a year ago.
  • Peer Alibaba Group Holding Limited's BABA e-commerce platform Taobao conducted final tests before making its first metaverse live-streaming product debut.
  • Alibaba's metaverse project will likely launch online around the upcoming New Year's shopping extravaganza.
  • Price Action: IQ shares traded higher by 11.40% at $4.95 on the last check Thursday.

