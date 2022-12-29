China's IQIYI Revealed Latest Metaverse Offering

by

Chinese video streaming platform IQIYI, Inc's IQ extended reality (XR) business showcased the first headset of a new product line, incorporating elements of augmented, virtual, and mixed reality technology.

The headset is a first for the subsidiary, which previously focused on just VR products.

XR is a catch-all for AR, VR, and MR likely to be integral parts of the metaverse, one form of the following internet generation.

Revenue from IQIYI decreased 2% Y/Y to $1.1 billion in Q3, beating the consensus of $1.03 billion. It marked an improvement as the revenue declined 13% Y/Y to $993.8 million in Q2.

In Q3, iQIYI subscribers reached 101 million versus 104.7 million a year ago.

Peer Alibaba Group Holding Limited's BABA e-commerce platform Taobao conducted final tests before making its first metaverse live-streaming product debut.

Price Action: IQ shares traded higher by 11.40% at $4.95 on the last check Thursday.

