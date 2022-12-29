Industrial Electric Motor Manufacturer Picks Freight Technologies For Cross-Border Logistics Needs

by

Freight Technologies Inc FRGT now supports cross-border logistics requirements for a global electric-electronic equipment company.

The equipment company has eighteen different factories and distribution centers across the U.S. and Mexico.

"We are pleased to be selected by the largest industrial electric manufacturer in the Americas for intelligence and logistics management," said CEO Javier Selgas.

"Our Fr8App platform represents a choice for businesses that require cost-effectiveness, efficiency and reducing administrative burden."

Freight technologies' custom-developed Fr8App platform is powered by AI and machine-learning and offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border shipping and domestic shipping.

Price Action: FRGT shares are trading higher by 37.78% at $0.31 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

Photo Via Company

