Industrial Electric Motor Manufacturer Picks Freight Technologies For Cross-Border Logistics Needs

- Freight Technologies Inc FRGT now supports cross-border logistics requirements for a global electric-electronic equipment company.
- The equipment company has eighteen different factories and distribution centers across the U.S. and Mexico.
- "We are pleased to be selected by the largest industrial electric manufacturer in the Americas for intelligence and logistics management," said CEO Javier Selgas.
- "Our Fr8App platform represents a choice for businesses that require cost-effectiveness, efficiency and reducing administrative burden."
- Freight technologies' custom-developed Fr8App platform is powered by AI and machine-learning and offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border shipping and domestic shipping.
- Price Action: FRGT shares are trading higher by 37.78% at $0.31 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
