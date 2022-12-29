ñol

Industrial Electric Motor Manufacturer Picks Freight Technologies For Cross-Border Logistics Needs

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 29, 2022 8:02 AM | 1 min read
  • Freight Technologies Inc FRGT now supports cross-border logistics requirements for a global electric-electronic equipment company.
  • The equipment company has eighteen different factories and distribution centers across the U.S. and Mexico.
  • "We are pleased to be selected by the largest industrial electric manufacturer in the Americas for intelligence and logistics management," said CEO Javier Selgas.
  • "Our Fr8App platform represents a choice for businesses that require cost-effectiveness, efficiency and reducing administrative burden."
  • Freight technologies' custom-developed Fr8App platform is powered by AI and machine-learning and offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border shipping and domestic shipping.
  • Price Action: FRGT shares are trading higher by 37.78% at $0.31 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

