Honda Recalls 200,000 Vehicles On Brake Pedal Sensor Issue: Report

China's State Administration for Market Regulation reportedly said Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC would recall 200,000 hybrid vehicles.

would recall 200,000 hybrid vehicles. The recall is a result of faulty brake pedal sensors in some vehicles, which is caused due to the lubricating oil, Reuters reported.

The callback involves 105,608 hybrid vehicles produced by Honda's venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co from October 8, 2018, to September 7, 2020.

from October 8, 2018, to September 7, 2020.

The recall also involves 95,081 vehicles produced by Honda's partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co between August 27, 2018, to August 6, 2020.

The recall is slated to start from March 31, 2023.



Price Action: HMC shares closed lower by 2.49% at $22.35 on Wednesday.

Photo Via Company

