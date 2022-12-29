ñol

Honda Recalls 200,000 Vehicles On Brake Pedal Sensor Issue: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 29, 2022 5:30 AM | 1 min read
  • China's State Administration for Market Regulation reportedly said Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC would recall 200,000 hybrid vehicles.
  • The recall is a result of faulty brake pedal sensors in some vehicles, which is caused due to the lubricating oil, Reuters reported.
  • The callback involves 105,608 hybrid vehicles produced by Honda's venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co from October 8, 2018, to September 7, 2020.
  • Also Read: US Confirms Death Due To Faulty Air Bag In Honda
  • The recall also involves 95,081 vehicles produced by Honda's partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co between August 27, 2018, to August 6, 2020.
  • The recall is slated to start from March 31, 2023.
  • Also Read: Honda Agrees To Procure 123 GWh BEV Batteries From CATL
  • Price Action: HMC shares closed lower by 2.49% at $22.35 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

