Honda Recalls 200,000 Vehicles On Brake Pedal Sensor Issue: Report

- China's State Administration for Market Regulation reportedly said Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC would recall 200,000 hybrid vehicles.
- The recall is a result of faulty brake pedal sensors in some vehicles, which is caused due to the lubricating oil, Reuters reported.
- The callback involves 105,608 hybrid vehicles produced by Honda's venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co from October 8, 2018, to September 7, 2020.
- The recall also involves 95,081 vehicles produced by Honda's partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co between August 27, 2018, to August 6, 2020.
- The recall is slated to start from March 31, 2023.
- Price Action: HMC shares closed lower by 2.49% at $22.35 on Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
