Amazon Gets Deeper In Sports, Conceives Standalone Sports App

- Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN developed a standalone app for watching sports signaling Amazon’s continued push toward investing in Prime Video and live sports content.
- The standalone app would better highlight Amazon’s sports content, a part of the company’s central Prime Video platform, TechCrunch reports.
- Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently called live sports “a unique asset” in which Amazon will continue to invest.
- Also Read: Amazon Taps Streaming Boom Via Games Workshop Deal For Warhammer Films
- Amazon’s current live sports offerings include exclusive rights to the NFL’s Thursday Night Football and some Premier League soccer matches, and Yankees baseball games.
- Amazon has also invested in other sports content to complement the live games, as it launched original sports talk shows on Prime Video and its ad-supported streaming service Freevee.
- Considering the steep costs of streaming rights, Amazon could charge a separate subscription fee for sports content with this standalone app. Amazon may also offer a different subscription tier that includes its sports content.
- Amazon reviewed parts of its unprofitable divisions, eliminating numerous roles.
- Still, Amazon appears to be committed to building out Prime Video and its live sports streaming content.
- Last week, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL YouTube bagged the NFL Sunday Ticket in a landmark streaming deal.
- Apple Inc AAPL won the rights to Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer games.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 1.38% at $81.88 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.