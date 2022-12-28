Amazon Gets Deeper In Sports, Conceives Standalone Sports App

by

Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN developed a standalone app for watching sports signaling Amazon’s continued push toward investing in Prime Video and live sports content.

developed a standalone app for watching sports signaling Amazon’s continued push toward investing in Prime Video and live sports content. The standalone app would better highlight Amazon’s sports content, a part of the company’s central Prime Video platform, TechCrunch reports.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently called live sports “a unique asset” in which Amazon will continue to invest.

Amazon Taps Streaming Boom Via Games Workshop Deal For Warhammer Films Amazon’s current live sports offerings include exclusive rights to the NFL’s Thursday Night Football and some Premier League soccer matches, and Yankees baseball games.

Amazon has also invested in other sports content to complement the live games, as it launched original sports talk shows on Prime Video and its ad-supported streaming service Freevee.

Considering the steep costs of streaming rights, Amazon could charge a separate subscription fee for sports content with this standalone app. Amazon may also offer a different subscription tier that includes its sports content.

Amazon reviewed parts of its unprofitable divisions, eliminating numerous roles.

Still, Amazon appears to be committed to building out Prime Video and its live sports streaming content.

Last week, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL YouTube bagged the NFL Sunday Ticket in a landmark streaming deal.

YouTube bagged the NFL Sunday Ticket in a landmark streaming deal. Apple Inc AAPL won the rights to Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer games.

won the rights to Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer games. Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 1.38% at $81.88 on the last check Wednesday.

