Himax Collaborates With Wentai Over Smart Workspace Solution

- Himax Technologies, Inc HIMX collaborates with Wentai Technology to exhibit a smart office solution enabled by Himax WiseEye smart image sensing solution at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
- The smart office solution incorporates Himax WiseEye's total solution, including ultralow power WE1 AI processor, HM0360 always-on CMOS image sensor, and proprietary occupancy management AI algorithm.
- The occupancy management AI conducts people presence detection, people counting and location in an office with ultralow power consumption, transmitting only byte-sized metadata output to larger back-end systems or cloud servers for further statistical analysis.
- The smart office solution can operate in a low-bandwidth network environment with reduced energy consumption while providing increased security and privacy protection.
- "Himax's WiseEye total solution featuring ultralow power and easy-to-design characteristics, coupled with our leading lighting and office management technology, provides a smart office solution that can work in a low bandwidth environment," said Steven Wang, VP, Sales & Technical Chief at Wentai.
- At CES, Himax and Wentai will provide a live showcase of the smart office solution.
- Price Action: HIMX shares closed lower by 4.76% at $6.40 on Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
