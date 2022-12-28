Himax Collaborates With Wentai Over Smart Workspace Solution

by

Himax Technologies, Inc HIMX collaborates with Wentai Technology to exhibit a smart office solution enabled by Himax WiseEye smart image sensing solution at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

collaborates with Wentai Technology to exhibit a smart office solution enabled by Himax WiseEye smart image sensing solution at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The smart office solution incorporates Himax WiseEye's total solution, including ultralow power WE1 AI processor, HM0360 always-on CMOS image sensor, and proprietary occupancy management AI algorithm.

The occupancy management AI conducts people presence detection, people counting and location in an office with ultralow power consumption, transmitting only byte-sized metadata output to larger back-end systems or cloud servers for further statistical analysis.

Also Read: Himax Registers 31.7% Sequential Revenue Decline In Q3

Himax Registers 31.7% Sequential Revenue Decline In Q3 The smart office solution can operate in a low-bandwidth network environment with reduced energy consumption while providing increased security and privacy protection.

"Himax's WiseEye total solution featuring ultralow power and easy-to-design characteristics, coupled with our leading lighting and office management technology, provides a smart office solution that can work in a low bandwidth environment," said Steven Wang, VP, Sales & Technical Chief at Wentai.

At CES, Himax and Wentai will provide a live showcase of the smart office solution.

Price Action: HIMX shares closed lower by 4.76% at $6.40 on Tuesday.

HIMX shares closed lower by 4.76% at $6.40 on Tuesday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.