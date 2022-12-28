Alibaba's Workplace App DingTalk Crosses 600M Users

- Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA operated workplace app DingTalk President Jun Ye said the platform’s users had exceeded 600 million, while the number of enterprises exceeded 23 million.
- Alibaba disclosed for the first time that the platform’s paid daily active users (DAUs) had hit 15 million, Pandaily reports.
- Alibaba also released the 7.0 version of DingTalk, bringing comprehensive upgrades of core products like online documents, online conferences, low code development, and mini apps.
- The newly released 7.0 version focused on solving cross-enterprise collaboration problems and improving industrial chain efficiency.
- DingTalk launched an enterprise service aggregated platform at the conference, which gathered over 1,500 SaaS (Software as a Service) applications. DingTalk introduced ten kinds of enterprise services.
- So far, various enterprise service providers, like Trip.com, Zhaopin, AutoNavi Mobility, and rrzu.com, have joined the new platform to provide services for DingTalk users.
- DingTalk, for the first time, shared its commercialization goal in March.
- DingTalk looked to collaborate with 1 million paid enterprises. It aspired to become a mature enterprise service platform and market.
- Alibaba reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 3% year-on-year to $29.12 billion, missing the consensus of $29.45 billion.
- Cloud grew by 4% Y/Y to $2.92 billion.
- The cloud segment comprising Alibaba Cloud and DingTalk grew, driven by healthy public cloud growth.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 0.07% at $89.92 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
