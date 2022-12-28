Alibaba's Workplace App DingTalk Crosses 600M Users

by

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA operated workplace app DingTalk President Jun Ye said the platform’s users had exceeded 600 million, while the number of enterprises exceeded 23 million.

operated workplace app DingTalk President Jun Ye said the platform’s users had exceeded 600 million, while the number of enterprises exceeded 23 million. Alibaba disclosed for the first time that the platform’s paid daily active users (DAUs) had hit 15 million, Pandaily reports.

Alibaba also released the 7.0 version of DingTalk, bringing comprehensive upgrades of core products like online documents, online conferences, low code development, and mini apps.

The newly released 7.0 version focused on solving cross-enterprise collaboration problems and improving industrial chain efficiency.

DingTalk launched an enterprise service aggregated platform at the conference, which gathered over 1,500 SaaS (Software as a Service) applications. DingTalk introduced ten kinds of enterprise services.

So far, various enterprise service providers, like Trip.com, Zhaopin, AutoNavi Mobility, and rrzu.com, have joined the new platform to provide services for DingTalk users.

DingTalk, for the first time, shared its commercialization goal in March.

DingTalk looked to collaborate with 1 million paid enterprises. It aspired to become a mature enterprise service platform and market.

Alibaba reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 3% year-on-year to $29.12 billion, missing the consensus of $29.45 billion.

Cloud grew by 4% Y/Y to $2.92 billion.

The cloud segment comprising Alibaba Cloud and DingTalk grew, driven by healthy public cloud growth.

Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 0.07% at $89.92 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

