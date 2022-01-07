Alibaba To Launch AR Glasses For DingTalk Virtual Meetings In The Metaverse

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 7, 2022 7:22 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Alibaba To Launch AR Glasses For DingTalk Virtual Meetings In The Metaverse

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA) DingTalk workplace app is planning to launch augmented reality glasses that can be used to conduct meetings in the Metaverse.

What Happened: DingTalk’s glasses will not require nearsighted persons to wear glasses as they will feature self-adjusted optical functions, Ye Jun, president of DingTalk, said as reported by South China Morning post, citing a report from state-owned Beijing News.

Ye said that the new AR product is an improvement over previous iterations and makes the workplace more “immersive.” 

“DingTalk will become the connection point between the digital world and the physical world, especially in the work scene,” said Ye, as per local Chinese media.

See Also: How To Buy Alibaba (BABA) Stock

Why It Matters: No launch date for the product was disclosed by the executive, according to SCMP.

DingTalk launched its first AR glasses in 2020 in collaboration with Beijing-based AR start-up Nreal. This product is on sale at DingTalk’s Taobao store for RMB 13,999 ($2,202).

The Jack Ma-founded company’s DingTalk app saw its user base swell from 400 million to 500 million in August, according to a prior SCMP report.

This week, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Vice Chair Charlie Munger doubled his newspaper publisher and investment firm’s stake in Alibaba.

Last month, Alibaba reorganized its e-commerce business into separate domestic and international units and named Toby Xu as its new chief financial officer.

Alibaba’s shares have made a parabolic turnaround in 2022 rising 6.6% so far since the year began.

The rise in shares is in contrast with 2021 when shares fell 49% after the company faced increased pressure from Chinese regulators.

Price Action: On Thursday, Alibaba shares closed nearly 4.5% higher at $126.63 in New York in the regular session. The shares rose 1% in the after-hours trading. At press time, the company’s shares traded 2.4% higher at HKD 124 in Hong Kong.

Read Next: Alibaba Analyst Thinks Management Willing To Take Bold Measures To Rebuild Shareholder Value

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Tech Media

Related Articles

5 ETFs To With Major Growth Potential In January And Beyond, From Sports Betting To The Metaverse

5 ETFs To With Major Growth Potential In January And Beyond, From Sports Betting To The Metaverse

The year 2021 left behind some huge storylines for investors. The investment themes may carry over into 2022, which could make some thematic ETFs worth considering in January and further into the year. Here is a look at five ETFs for investors to consider in 2022. read more
China Steps Up Its Efforts To Counter Bitcoin Ahead Of Key Events As 'Digital Yuan' Lands On Apple, Google App Stores

China Steps Up Its Efforts To Counter Bitcoin Ahead Of Key Events As 'Digital Yuan' Lands On Apple, Google App Stores

iPhone and Android phone users in China can download an app to use the digital yuan from the respective marketplaces run by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: read more
Billionaire Alibaba Co-Founder Joe Tsai Tweets 'I Like Crypto', CEO Of World's Largest Crypto Exchange Responds

Billionaire Alibaba Co-Founder Joe Tsai Tweets 'I Like Crypto', CEO Of World's Largest Crypto Exchange Responds

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) chairman and co-founder Joe Tsai is showing appreciation for the cryptocurrency industry. read more
China's Official News Agency Launches NFTs, As Government Clamps Down On Crypto

China's Official News Agency Launches NFTs, As Government Clamps Down On Crypto

In a surprising turn of events, a Chinese state-managed news agency plans to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) collection. read more