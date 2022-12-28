Apple Won't Replace iPad Mini With A Foldable Due To Price Conundrum, Says Analyst

Apple Inc. AAPL is unlikely to replace its iPad Mini tablet with a foldable in 2025, according to Ming-Chi Kuo — an analyst with TF International Securities.

What Happened: The noted Apple watcher said on Twitter that the foldable iPad won’t be appearing in 2025 — contrary to what has been predicted on social media.

“It's because a foldable iPad will have a markedly higher price than an iPad mini, so such a replacement is not reasonable,” said Kuo.

The Taiwan-based analyst said Apple is currently working on a new version of the iPad mini, which sports a new processor as the “main selling point.” The mass shipment for this device is expected to start by end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024.

Why It Matters: The current iPad Mini has an A15 Bionic chip and is on sale on Apple’s website for $499.

In October, it was reported that the Cupertino, California-based company could take a different route from its rivals by launching a foldable iPad in 2024 rather than opting to debut a foldable iPhone.

Mark Gurman had previously said that Apple is working on a foldable device with a screen of nearly 20 inches. Bloomberg’s Apple-focused journalist had said in February that the Tim Cook-led company is looking to launch the product in 2026.

