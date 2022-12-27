Trump's Tax Returns To Become Public Knowledge Friday

Former President Donald Trump’s tax returns will be released on Friday, albeit, with redactions.

What Happened: The announcement regarding the tax returns was made by a spokesperson for the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, reported Reuters.

The documents, to be released on Friday, reportedly include Trump’s tax returns filed between 2015 and 2021. Notably, Trump was president between 2017 and 2021.

Why It Matters: A report posted online by the Committee last week indicated that the former U.S. leader and his wife Melania Trump declared negative income for 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2020.

The tax returns were not made public by the Committee in the report last week as they required redaction of sensitive information, noted Reuters.

The former first couple only paid $1,500 in taxes for 2016 and 2017 and declared a negative income of $31.2 million and $12.8 million for the two years.

The report revealed that the U.S. Internal Revenue Service failed to audit Trump’s returns during his first two years in office, despite it being a requirement.

The tax returns were sought by the Panel for three and a half years and were given to it by the Supreme Court in November.

