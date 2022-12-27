KLA, Charter Communications And An ETF Focused On Free Cash Flow Yield: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF COWZ, which is focusing on the companies with the highest free cash flow yield, which includes PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL and Moderna, Inc. MRNA.

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group said KLA Corporation KLAC is very cheap.

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management named Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR, which is trading at nine times next year's earnings.

Earlier this month, RBC Capital analyst Kutgun Maral reiterated an Outperform rating on Charter and reduced the price target from $480 to $460.

