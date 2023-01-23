Kremlin Warns Of 'Consequences' As It Alleges US Mulling Physical Elimination Of Putin

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the U.S. is threatening to physically eliminate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What Happened: Lavrov expressed concerns while speaking about statements by “unnamed officials” from the Pentagon about inflicting a “decapitation blow” on the Kremlin in an interview with Russian state-owned news agency TASS.

See Also: Putin Not ‘A Subject Of Civilized People,’ Says Ukraine’s Zelenskyy As US Visit Ends: ‘He’s Destroying Our Life’

"Washington went the furthest: there, some ‘unnamed officials' from the Pentagon actually threatened to inflict a ‘decapitation blow' on the Kremlin, in fact, we are talking about the threat of the physical removal of the head of the Russian state. If such ideas are actually nurtured by someone, this someone should think very carefully about the possible consequences of such plans,” Lavrov said.

He also alleged the West was giving confrontational signals in the nuclear sphere and said it all goes beyond the "permissible" limit.

“Not to mention the off-scale provocations of the Kyiv regime. [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to demand preventive nuclear strikes by NATO countries against Russia. This also goes beyond the bounds of what is permissible. However, we have not heard that from the leaders of the regime,” Lavrov added.

Meanwhile, the Russian foreign minister also threatened increased military activity in Ukraine if Kyiv didn't fulfill the Kremlin's proposals for settlement.

“The point is simple: Fulfil them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army.”

This story was originally published on Dec. 26, 2022.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.