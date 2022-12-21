Putin Not 'A Subject Of Civilized People,' Says Ukraine's Zelenskyy As US Visit Ends: 'He's Destroying Our Life'

Ukrainian President delivered a strong message at the end of his historic U.S. visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose unprecedented war in Kyiv has left thousands of people dead and infrastructure in ruins.

What Happened: In a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wants to tell the Russian leader that he’s "destroying our life" in Ukraine.

"So what kind of message I can send him after he actually destroyed our life, is destroying our life?"

See Also: Zelenskyy, Biden Stand Together On White House Steps: ‘Important For American People, And For World To Hear…’

Zelenskyy said that when he took over as the top post in Ukraine in 2019, his administration constantly communicated with Putin to avoid this conflict and find a diplomatic solution.

He added that Putin had then agreed that there would never be a "full-scale war." Although, "he was lying."

"I believe that there is something mortal about his inadequate approach to the world," adding, "he needs to be interested in getting attention from the world because he is not a subject of civilized people."

Zelenskyy also addressed Congress on Wednesday and drew standing ovations throughout his almost 25-minute address. He also slammed Iran for supporting Putin with kamikaze drones that Moscow has repeatedly used to strike Ukraine.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.