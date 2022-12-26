Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”

What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.

Those who want Putin removed are laboring under the misapprehension that whoever replaces him will be more amenable to peace or western philosophy, but I think this is unlikely – the Kremlin is not the Nice Guy Olympics

There have been many instances in the past where Putin has been rumored to be suffering from cancer, Parkinson’s disease, or even surviving an assassination attempt.

The Kremlin has always refuted reports and laughed off rumors about the Russian president’s health.

But what really happens if Putin dies or decides to leave office before the end of his term? The Federation Council will then have 14 days to call new presidential elections; if they do not, the Central Election Commission will. In the meantime, Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin will become the acting president.

