Mission Produce, Limoneira And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded mixed this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Mission Produce Inc AVO shares dipped 13.7% to $12.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday.

Limoneira Co LMNR tumbled 13% to $11.60 in pre-market trading. Limoneira posted a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates.

Nutanix, Inc. NTNX declined 9.1% to $25.39 in pre-market trading. Nutanix Chief Operating Officer David Sangster recently sold a total of 121,478 shares at an average price of $30.80.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC dropped 6.9% to $4.57 in pre-market trading. AMC Entertainment Holdings announced an equity capital raise and a debt for equity exchange.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. BLI fell 6.7% to $2.78 in pre-market trading. Berkeley Lights agreed to acquire IsoPlexis in an all-stock transaction valued at $57.8 million.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR dropped 5.9% to $1.12 in pre-market trading after dropping over 3% on Thursday.

