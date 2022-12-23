Tesla Phone May Not Have Arrived But A $300 Cybertruck-Inspired Wireless Charger Is On Its Way

Tesla Inc TSLA has launched a $300 wireless charging platform which the company says has been inspired by its Cybertruck.
What Happened: Sawyer Merritt, a Tesla investor and co-founder of sustainable lifestyle clothing startup TwinBirch, shared a link to a company product page on Twitter.
NEWS: Tesla has launched a Wireless Charging Platform for $300.
“Inspired by the angular design and metallic styling of Cybertruck, our Wireless Charging Platform provides 15W of fast charging power per device for up to 3 devices simultaneously.”
Tesla said that the aluminum-housed device is capable of 15W of “fast charging power per device for up to three devices simultaneously.”
Why It Matters: The Elon Musk-led company said that the charger comes with a detachable magnetic stand that allows a user to lay the charger flat or at an angle.
Qi-capable devices such, as Apple’s iPhone, can be charged using the Tesla charging platform. It is bundled with a 65W USB-C power adapter. The device is expected to begin shipping in February 2023.
Tesla also sells a Cybertruck-inspired whistle and has also rolled out an all-train Cybertruck vehicle for children.
