Tesla Phone May Not Have Arrived But A $300 Cybertruck-Inspired Wireless Charger Is On Its Way

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
December 23, 2022 6:09 AM | 1 min read
Tesla Inc TSLA has launched a $300 wireless charging platform which the company says has been inspired by its Cybertruck.

What Happened: Sawyer Merritt, a Tesla investor and co-founder of sustainable lifestyle clothing startup TwinBirch, shared a link to a company product page on Twitter.

Tesla said that the aluminum-housed device is capable of 15W of “fast charging power per device for up to three devices simultaneously.”

See Also: How To Buy Electric Vehicle (EV) Shares

Why It Matters: The Elon Musk-led company said that the charger comes with a detachable magnetic stand that allows a user to lay the charger flat or at an angle.

Qi-capable devices such, as Apple’s iPhone, can be charged using the Tesla charging platform. It is bundled with a 65W USB-C power adapter. The device is expected to begin shipping in February 2023.

Tesla also sells a Cybertruck-inspired whistle and has also rolled out an all-train Cybertruck vehicle for children.

Read Next: Elon Musk Says Ape Expert Jane Goodall's Take On Human Population 'Is The Death Of Humanity'

