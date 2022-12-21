ñol

Nike, FedEx And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 21, 2022 8:21 AM | 2 min read

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • ADC Therapeutics SA ADCT shares jumped 36.8% to $4.35 in pre-market trading. ADC Therapeutics and Sobi announced European Commission approval of ZYNLONTA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
  • NIKE, Inc. NKE gained 13.1% to $116.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE gained 6.8% to $0.72 in pre-market trading. AMC Entertainment recent said that it has raised $162 million from its AMC Preferred Equity Units since launching the stock just a few months ago.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG rose 6.4% to $6.68 in pre-market trading after surging 13% on Tuesday.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation ADPT gained 5.8% to $7.50 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $7.5 to $14.

  • Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL climbed 5.3% to $9.29 in pre-market trading.
  • Under Armour, Inc. UA rose 4.8% to $8.66 in pre-market trading.
  • FedEx Corporation FDX gained 4.5% to $171.69 in pre-market trading. FedEx posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also said it sees FY23 earnings of $13.00 to $14.00 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $14.08 per share.
  • Foot Locker, Inc. FL climbed 3.6% to $34.01 in pre-market trading.

