Dow Settles Higher After Four-Session Sell Off, Volatility In Markets Drops

The Dow Jones index closed higher on Tuesday after recording losses for fourth straight sessions.

Traders monitored a surprise move by the Bank of Japan to widen its yield cap on its long-term bonds.

General Mills, Inc. GIS shares dropped around 4.6% on Tuesday after the company reported Q2 financial results and issued guidance.

Major sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a mixed note, with energy and communication services stocks recording the biggest surge on Tuesday. Consumer discretionary stocks, however, recorded losses during the session.

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.11% to close at 11,072.42 on Tuesday, amid a decline in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). The S&P 500 rose 0.10%, while the Dow Jones gained 0.28% to 32,849.74 in the previous session.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell 4.2% to 21.48 points on Tuesday.



What is CBOE Volatility Index?

The CBOE Volatility Index, popularly known as VIX, is a measure of the equity market's expectation of volatility based on S&P 500 index call and put options.

