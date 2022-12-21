FIFA World Cup 2022 was arguably the most thrilling tournament of the century that witnessed Argentina clinch the trophy for the third time. Here are some interesting Twitter stats for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

What Happened: Twitter shared some record-breaking and exciting stats after 64 epic matches, including the nail-biting final between France and Argentina — and star footballer Lionel Messi is topping the charts here too.

During the tournament, Messi was the most-mentioned player on Twitter, followed by France's Kylian Mbappe, Brazil's Neymar Jr, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and South Korea's Son Heung Min.

Argentina was the most-mentioned team, followed by Brazil, France, Portugal and Croatia.

Football fans in Brazil posted more tweets than any other country, followed by Japan, Argentina, the U.S., and France.

Additionally, there were 147 billion impressions of the #WC2022 conversation globally. This number easily surpassed #WC2018 and more than doubled the number of impressions of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Previously, Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter in October, stated that during one of France's goals against Argentina during the dramatic final, the microblogging site recorded 24,000 tweets per second — the "highest ever for World Cup!"

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also took to Twitter to announce that Google Search recorded the "highest ever traffic in 25 years" during the final.

