Argentina Wins FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 On Penalty Kicks

In a dramatic final match, Argentina defeated France on penalty kicks on Sunday to win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The teams were tied 3-3 at the end of extra time.

The final match was played at the Lusail stadium in the northern part of the city of Doha, Qatar in front of 90,000 spectators where the Argentinean fans made their presence felt with boisterous chants.

After winning the Copa América, Argentina clinched its spot in this year's World Cup. The victory caps off a 4-year journey of incredible sportsmanship and achievement by the Argentinian team led by Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni.

Despite a tough start against Saudi Arabia, Argentina overcame adversity to claim the title of the best soccer team in the world.

Crowds are already gathering in the streets of Argentina to celebrate the victory. The 9 de Julio avenue, where the famous Buenos Aires obelisk is located, is overflowing with people singing songs of celebration, and it appears that the party may go on for several days.

Within the Argentine squad there were many stars in this championship, including the passion of "el huevo" Acuña, the magic of Messi, the energy of Julian Alvarez, and the solidity of Dibu Martinez to name a few.

This is Argentina's third World Cup championship, placing the team at the top of international sports. The country now ranks third for all-time World Cup wins, trailing only Brazil at 5 and Germany and Italy each with 4.

