Elon Musk Spotted With Trump's Son-In-Law Jared Kushner At FIFA World Cup Final In Qatar

Elon Musk was spotted with former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner at the Soccer World Cup Final in Qatar on Sunday.

What Happened: Musk was seen standing with his arms crossed next to Kushner during the final match between Argentina and France.

See Also: Best Tech Penny Stocks Right Now

Why It Matters: The nail-biting final was won by Argentina on penalty kicks. The teams were tied 3-3 at the end of extra time. Apart from Musk and Kushner, 90,000 spectators witnessed the match.

Musk, the owner of Twitter, posted updates throughout the match.

Musk said that during one of France’s goals, Twitter saw 24,000 tweets per second. He said it was the “highest ever for World Cup!”

The billionaire described the final as a “Duel in the Desert” and said, “Couldn’t ask for a better game.”

After a nearly two-year suspension, Musk restored Trump’s Twitter account, but the former U.S. leader has chosen to stay away from the platform.

Read Next: Elon Musk Asks If He Should Resign As Twitter CEO: Most People Say...

Photos by Steve Jurvetson And Gage Skidmore on Flickr