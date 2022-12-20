NuZee Reveals Availability Of Coffee Blenders Barista Collection At This Retail Giant

- NuZee Inc NUZE said select items from its Coffee Blenders Barista Collection product offerings will now be available at Walmart Inc. WMT Walmart.com.
- The brew bags feature Costa Rican, Brazilian and Colombian specialty coffee that are packed into brew bags that are industrial compostable.
- Travis Gorney, Chief Innovation Officer at NuZee, said, "We are excited to see our Coffee Blenders Barista products on Walmart's virtual shelves and look forward to expanding our partnership to make sustainable coffee sipping a possibility for Walmart customers nationwide."
- The Coffee Blenders Barista Collection Costa Rican Coffee in Tea Bag 2-10 count Pack retail for $23.00 and are available in 6 SKU's, 3 single serve pour over options & 3 single serve coffee brew bags.
- Price Action: NUZE shares are trading lower by 4.30% $0.2740 on the last check Tuesday.
