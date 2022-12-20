Meta Hit With Antitrust Charges By EU; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Meta Platforms, Inc. META shares dropped on Monday after European Union antitrust watchdogs charged the company for distorting competition in the markets for online classified ads by bundling the Facebook Marketplace to its social network.

Meta shares dropped 4.1% to close at $ 114.48 on Monday, and fell another 0.4% in today’s pre-market trading sesssion.

JP Morgan’s analyst Doug Anmuth upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy rating on December 16, 2022, and increased the price target from $115 to $150. Anmuth sees around 31% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Morgan Stanley's analyst Brian Nowak maintained an Equal-Weight rating on November 15, 2022, and slashed the price target from $105 to $100. This analyst sees around 12% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 57%.

Oppenheimer's analyst Jason Helfstein maintained an Outperform rating on November 14, 2022, and raised the price target from $140 to $145. This analyst sees over 26% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Rosenblatt's analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Neutral rating on the stock on November 10, 2022, and cut the price target from $114 to $104. This analyst sees more than 9% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 52%.

Tigress Financial's analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the stock on November 2, 2022, but lowered the price target from $466 to $260. This analyst sees around 127% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 49%.

