Trump's Popularity Among Republicans At Lowest, Reveals Poll — But Data Shows There's More To It

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
January 3, 2023 8:50 PM | 1 min read
A new poll has revealed that Donald Trump’s popularity with Republican voters has hit rock bottom.

What Happened: The poll carried out by The Economist and YouGov between Dec. 10 and Dec. 13 found that only 46% of respondents who identified as Republicans or independents that lean towards the Republican party wanted Trump to run as a nominee of the party. 

The survey found that 37% did not want the former president to run at all. In September, a similar poll by the two organizations had found that only 27% of Republicans said that they don’t want Trump to run again, reported The Economist.

Why It Matters: Even though Trump’s popularity has dwindled according to the latest poll, he could potentially muster support to once again secure nomination to run as a Republican presidential candidate, noted The Economist.

The poll reveals that 38% of Republicans identify themselves as MAGA Republicans and 68% still rate Trump “very” or “somewhat” favorably.

If the Republicans fail to unify behind a challenger to Trump he could muster gather enough delegates to secure the nomination. The report also noted that state party committees could change the delegation-selection rules before 2024.

A separate poll from USA Today-Suffolk University showed that 56% of Republican and Republican-leaning voters would choose Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as their party’s presidential contender. 

This story was originally published on Dec. 20, 2022.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

