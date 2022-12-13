Trump Vs. DeSantis: Republicans Have A Clear Favorite In New Poll

Almost a month after former President Donald Trump declared his intention to run for president a third time, some of his most vocal supporters are nowhere to be found.

His previously enthusiastic supporters in the Senate including Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) have been silent. Only Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is endorsing the former president.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may be the reason.

What Happened: A new poll finds that 56% of Republican and Republican-leaning voters choose DeSantis. While only 33% would back Trump this time around, according to a USA Today-Suffolk University survey

While 31% want the former president to run, more than 60% said they want a different nominee who will carry on Trump's policies.

Trump's favorability among Republicans fell from 75% in October to 64% in December, according to the poll. Additionally, throughout that time, his unfavorable rating increased from 18% to 23%.

The poll also found that President Joe Biden would defeat Trump, 47% to 40%, while DeSantis has a 4-point advantage against Biden (47% to 43%).

When it comes to how Republicans feel about the Florida Governor joining the presidential race, 24% of GOP and GOP-leaning voters oppose a DeSantis bid for the presidency in 2024, compared to nearly 66% who support it.

“Republicans and conservative independents increasingly want Trumpism without Trump,” said David Paleologos, the director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.

Why It Matters: Trump is likely to face increasing competition during his run for president in 2024 as prominent former supporters distance themselves from his campaign.

Mike Pence, Trump's vice president, most recently remarked that the GOP should concentrate on the future in what appeared to be a shot at Trump after his repeated assertions questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In an interview with Fox News earlier this month, Pence said that Republican candidates who "focused on re-litigating the last election did not do as well" in the most recent midterm elections.

Photo: Courtesy of Matt Johnson and Gage Skidmore on flickr.