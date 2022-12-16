ñol

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 16, 2022 8:53 AM | 1 min read
CMS Energy, Wabtec, Mativ And This Defense Stock Index Are CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA, which is the whole index of defense stocks.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported a beat-and-raise quarter and has a 3% yield.

Bill Baruch of Blue Line Futures named Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation WAB, which sells technology-based equipment.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named Mativ Holdings, Inc. MATV and said it has an 8% yield.

Photo via Shutterstock. 

