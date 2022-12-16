CMS Energy, Wabtec, Mativ And This Defense Stock Index Are CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA, which is the whole index of defense stocks.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported a beat-and-raise quarter and has a 3% yield.

Bill Baruch of Blue Line Futures named Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation WAB, which sells technology-based equipment.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named Mativ Holdings, Inc. MATV and said it has an 8% yield.

Photo via Shutterstock.