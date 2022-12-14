Tesla Vehicles Keeping Pets Top-Of-Mind With Dog Mode: Inside The Latest Update And How It Works

Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc TSLA has put safety ahead as one of its key objectives.

The company has a Dog Mode that could help keep pets safe, and it got upgraded earlier this week.

What Happened: For consumers who want to run errands or go on short trips with their pets, the decision of what to do with the pet when going inside is a major concern, something that Dog Mode addressed.

Tesla vehicles with Dog Mode can operate the heater or air conditioning without having to run the engine and keep the car on since the vehicle was electric.

Tesla’s software update included one for Dog Mode, which now allowed Tesla owners to view their pets on a live camera. Owners can see a live feed from inside the vehicle, ensuring their pet was safe.

The new update added another layer of safety and comfort to anyone who left a pet inside their vehicle for a short period of time.

The update for Tesla also included several new features including the launch of improved gaming capabilities with its Steam integration.

Why It’s Important: Dog Mode from Tesla is one of the more innovative offerings and something that could be a minor, but still a key feature loved by consumers.

Another important element is that the platform shows a message on the screen of the dash, ensuring anyone who passed by that the animal was safe and what the current temperature was.

There have been numerous horror stories of animals passing out or dying in cars that were too hot or too cold internally. Windows of vehicles have also been smashed by others passing by if they saw pets locked inside.

Dog Mode from Tesla could see wide adoption from other electric vehicle companies. Benzinga reported in February that Ford Motor Company F filed a patent for Pet Mode, a similar offering that kept the air-conditioning on and played music while an animal was inside the vehicle.

